Belt Finance Price Tops $3.69 on Major Exchanges (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Belt Finance coin can now be bought for $3.69 or 0.00007527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $34.02 million and $437,025.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00058775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,976.88 or 0.08115279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00078792 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,010.41 or 1.00011353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00055808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,223,309 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.