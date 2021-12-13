BENQI (QI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.85 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BENQI has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $49.85 million and approximately $37.70 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00055682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.22 or 0.07973609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.24 or 1.00392635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00076573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053825 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002624 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars.

