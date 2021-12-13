Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.00 Million

Brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $91.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.60 million and the lowest is $90.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $99.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.30 million to $390.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $367.43 million, with estimates ranging from $362.30 million to $370.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $27.11. 340,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,202. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

In other news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,430 shares of company stock worth $153,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after acquiring an additional 213,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth $63,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.