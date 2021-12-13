Berry Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Berry has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Berry to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Berry stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market capitalization of $688.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.82.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 27.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Berry by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berry by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

