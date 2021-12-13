Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $62.90

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.90 and last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 47065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

