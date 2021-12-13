Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded to Neutral by Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BYND has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.34. 120,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,386,710. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $63.09 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.35.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

