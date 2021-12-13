Bintex Futures Trading Down 5.3% This Week (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 122% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $71,562.37 and $213,007.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056288 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,709.84 or 0.07944948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,594.25 or 0.99785634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00076536 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00053777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

