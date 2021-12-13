BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $225.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BioNTech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $286.43.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $257.68 on Thursday. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.65.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 39.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 1,473.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,715 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,904,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $397,426,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,236,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,787,000 after purchasing an additional 894,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

