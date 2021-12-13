BitCoal Market Capitalization Achieves $19,052.86 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $19,052.86 and $37.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.39 or 0.00389743 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.