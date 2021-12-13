Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $23.36 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $23.36 or 0.00048587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $266.84 million and $8.22 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001424 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002485 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008584 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,013 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

