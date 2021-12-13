BitTube (TUBE) One Day Volume Hits $603.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $603.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.99 or 0.00396042 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 329,751,160 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars.

