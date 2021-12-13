BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Core Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.