BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUA opened at $15.93 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.