BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Stock Position Lowered by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 48.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 210,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.65. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

