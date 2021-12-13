BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,540 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,382,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $20,306,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 241,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after buying an additional 172,608 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 375.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 108,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 260,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after buying an additional 87,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR remained flat at $$49.94 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 793,560 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

