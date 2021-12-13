Blade Air Mobility (BLDE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, December 20th. Analysts expect Blade Air Mobility to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 24.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at about $1,003,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.