Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.11). The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

BLDE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $8.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.