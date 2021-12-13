BLOCKv 1-Day Volume Tops $13,534.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $27.94 million and $13,534.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006774 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

