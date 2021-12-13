BMO Capital Markets Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $115.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.36.

ORCL stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 12-month low of $59.42 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

