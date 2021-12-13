Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Stephens

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.15.

Shares of BOOT opened at $129.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Boot Barn has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $134.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

