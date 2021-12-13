Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.66 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

