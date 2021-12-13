Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $308,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

CSX stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

