Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $246,000 in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,027,000 after buying an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $75.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

