Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases Shares of 714 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $232.62 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.