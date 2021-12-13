Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases Shares of 714 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $232.62 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $221.72 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

