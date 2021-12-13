Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NICE were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 9.0% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 24.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $303.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.34.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.08.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

