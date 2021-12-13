Bounty0x (BNTY) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $347,708.21 and approximately $54,791.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038332 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006754 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

