BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 399.20 Average PT from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 399.20 ($5.29).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.63) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BP from GBX 342 ($4.54) to GBX 388 ($5.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BP from GBX 530 ($7.03) to GBX 570 ($7.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.64) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.64) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £371.70 ($492.91). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £309.60 ($410.56). Insiders have acquired a total of 288 shares of company stock worth $100,122 in the last quarter.

BP stock opened at GBX 342.60 ($4.54) on Friday. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 249.75 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £67.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 346.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. BP’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

