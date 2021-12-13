Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brady’s earnings. Brady posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brady will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRC stock opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.36. Brady has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Brady by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Brady by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 64,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

