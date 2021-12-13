Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Shares of BRZE opened at $68.78 on Monday. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

