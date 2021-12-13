Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.58% from the company’s previous close.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

BRZE stock opened at $68.78 on Monday. Braze has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

