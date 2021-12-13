Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 245 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 34.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

AMT stock opened at $272.57 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

