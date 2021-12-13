Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Global X Internet of Things ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNSR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 142.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 567,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 333,790 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 436,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 181,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the last quarter.

SNSR opened at $38.90 on Monday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04.

