Bridge Mutual (BMI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $430,838.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $19.82 million and $430,838.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

