Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Brightcove stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. 152,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,860. The stock has a market cap of $397.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.69. Brightcove has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 70,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 206,904 shares of company stock worth $2,181,791. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

