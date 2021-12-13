Brightworth Acquires 2,732 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 130,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,117,457. The company has a market cap of $248.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

