Brightworth Acquires 777 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brightworth raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 1.0% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Diageo were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC grew its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $210.35. 1,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.86. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $213.12.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

