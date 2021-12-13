Brightworth Buys 1,113 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brightworth increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.2% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.98. The company had a trading volume of 38,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,409. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

