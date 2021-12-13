Brightworth Raises Position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Brightworth lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,879 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 289.9% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 45,424 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 36,485 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $162,000.

HDEF traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,403. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.28 and a 1 year high of $25.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95.

