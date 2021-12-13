Brightworth Sells 481 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brightworth reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,103,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.47. 3,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,762. The company’s 50 day moving average is $256.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $205.38 and a twelve month high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

