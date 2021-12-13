Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Increased to $670.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $589.00 to $670.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Argus increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.14.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $631.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $539.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

