Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $659.00 at Truist Securities

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by Truist Securities from $564.00 to $659.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as moribund enterprise spending is coming back strong. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $630.55.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $539.10 and a 200 day moving average of $501.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

