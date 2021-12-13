Brokerages Anticipate Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.68. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

In related news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANF opened at $35.48 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.