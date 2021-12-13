Brokerages Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.60 Million

Brokerages expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to post sales of $49.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the lowest is $49.10 million. CNB Financial posted sales of $48.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $191.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.80 million to $191.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $203.00 million, with estimates ranging from $201.40 million to $204.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 97,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $27.21. 352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

