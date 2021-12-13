Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.43 Million

Brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to post sales of $53.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.05 million and the highest is $53.80 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $54.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year sales of $215.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.53 million to $216.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $210.03 million, with estimates ranging from $206.56 million to $213.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 104.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $57.69 on Monday. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $60.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

