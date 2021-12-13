Brokerages Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Immersion’s earnings. Immersion reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Immersion.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. The company had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of IMMR stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $181.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. Immersion has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

In related news, Director William C. Martin sold 640,882 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $4,704,073.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $27,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,989. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 12,442.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 537,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 532,889 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Immersion by 762.9% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 397,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 139.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 395,920 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Immersion by 43.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 283,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

