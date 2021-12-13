Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.54. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $16.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,037,000. 59.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

