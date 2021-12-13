Brokerages Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc. (NYSE:KOR) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

NYSE:KOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,895. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

