Brokerages Expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Million

Brokerages expect EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) to report $5.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.37 million and the lowest is $4.90 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $20.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $54.69 million, with estimates ranging from $53.22 million to $57.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVgo.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Bank of America cut EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

EVGO stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,693. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

