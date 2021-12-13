Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $383.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.92 million and the highest is $384.94 million. GoPro reported sales of $357.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. GoPro has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $2,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,509 shares of company stock worth $5,976,383. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GoPro by 163.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $5,691,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the second quarter worth about $21,689,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of GoPro by 358.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of GoPro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

