Brokerages Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

MBUU opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.56.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,175,000 after acquiring an additional 942,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 81.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth $19,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

